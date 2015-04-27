WASHINGTON, April 27 More than 4,500 people have
volunteered to examine 14,000 square kilometers of satellite
imagery collected over Nepal to help relief efforts after
Saturday's earthquake killed more than 3,900 people, imagery
provider DigitalGlobe Inc said.
DigitalGlobe spokesman Turner Brinton said the company
captured clear imagery of the area on Monday with its
WorldView-3 satellite that was being used by volunteers to tag
damaged buildings, roads and other areas to help disaster teams
on the ground.
The company, based in Longmont, Colo., said it had made its
high resolution imagery of the affected areas available to
relief groups and other responding to the devastating 7.9
magnitude earthquake.
The company also has a subscription service that provides
emergency management and humanitarian workers with fast,
web-based access to images captured before and after the
earthquake.
It said it had data from April 1, 2015, that could be used
to aid understanding and coordination for on-the-ground
missions.
"While satellite imagery on its own is useful, greater
benefit comes from extracting meaningful information that can be
used by first responder and recovery agencies," Brinton said.
Thus far, he said the volunteers had tagged 21,975 areas for
relief workers, including 3,128 damaged buildings and 1,129
damaged roads.
The company said it had also activated the crowdsourcing
platform called Tomnod, which was used by more than 8 million
people to scour satellite images after the disappearance of
Malaysian Airlines Flight MH-370 last year.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)