WASHINGTON, April 26 The International Monetary
Fund said on Sunday it was ready to send a team to Nepal to
evaluate financial needs after the earthquake that killed more
than 2,400 people and devastated Kathmandu valley.
"An IMF team stands ready to visit Nepal at short notice to
help the government assess the macroeconomic situation and
determine any financing needs," managing director Christine
Lagarde said in a statement.
The IMF is coordinating with the World Bank and the Asian
Development Bank to evaluate the impact from Saturday's quake of
7.9 magnitude, which toppled buildings in the capital Kathmandu
and triggered avalanches on Mount Everest.
Overwhelmed doctors moved hundreds of patients onto the
streets of Kathmandu on Sunday when aftershocks rattled
hospitals and buildings.
Sick and wounded people lay on a dusty road outside
Kathmandu Medical College while hospital workers carried more
patients out of the building on stretchers and sacks.
Orla Fagan, spokeswoman for the U.N. Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said the most serious
challenge facing victims of the earthquake was worsening weather
conditions at a time when people were living outdoors, afraid to
go back into their earthquake-weakened homes.
"People will be terrified to be indoors. They will be
exposed to the elements. There are no temporary shelters set up
yet. They will all be sleeping outdoors tonight in terrible
weather conditions" and with sewage and water systems damaged,
there is the possibility of disease spreading, Fagan told the
CBS "Face the Nation" TV show.
