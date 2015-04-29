By Sharat Pradhan
| GORAKHPUR, India, April 29
on packed buses and boulder-strewn roads, thousands of Indians
living in Nepal have fled home after last week's devastating
earthquake, most with little more than the clothes they were
wearing.
Indians account for the largest segment of foreigners in
Nepal, amounting to about 600,000 in a country of 28 million,
according to some estimates. Officials, though, say the open
1,750 km (1,100 mile) border and a lack of visa requirements
means it is impossible to pinpoint the number of Indians living
or visiting there at any one time.
India was among the first countries to react to Saturday's
killer earthquake in the neighbouring Himalayan nation, sending
in search and rescue teams within hours in a powerful diplomatic
gesture. But it has also mounted an airlift and mobilised planes
and dozens of buses to bring its own citizens home - some
tourists, but many more workers who had lived in Nepal for
years.
Suresh Sai, a 41-year-old, was among those who fled with his
family to Gorakhpur, a city in the northern Indian state of
Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. He had been working in Nepal for
almost two decades.
"Even until last night, when I boarded a bus at the Indian
Embassy in Kathmandu to reach here, the ground appeared to be
trembling under my feet," he said, still standing in the clothes
he was wearing when the 7.8 magnitude quake hit.
Sai worked for a business selling electronic goods until
Saturday, but said he left everything behind, including his
savings.
"I was often tempted to make an attempt to re-enter our
house and at least to pick up what little cash and jewellery we
had," he said. "But neither my wife nor I could muster up
courage to take the risk: the building shook so badly that it
was full of deep cracks and could give way any time."
Like many others, Sai has no prospects of work in India and
could have to return to Nepal, but without his still-rattled
family.
"I cannot think of falling back anywhere else, but my wife
and kids are not able to get over the fear and panic of what
they have experienced," he said.
Nepal's government has been largely absent from public view
since the devastating earthquake that killed more than 5,000.
India, by contrast, has sent in tonnes of food, water,
planes and rescue helicopters, and other nations have also
offered millions of dollars in aid.
On the Indian side of the border, the government has set up
relief camps, both at border crossings and in larger cities like
Gorakhpur, where hundreds of Indians gathered before traveling
on to family or friends.
Mahendra Ranawat, 44, originally from India's Rajasthan
state and a cloth merchant for 20 years in Kathmandu was
travelling with his family: "We had no choice but to flee our
home," he said.
Hundreds camped out at Gorakhpur's university, some in tents
on open space outside and some on mattresses laid out in a newly
built, still empty wing. Officials, on 24-hour rotation, said
the facility can hold 1,000 people at any one time.
Critically for many who left with nothing but the cash in
their pockets, India also set up counters to easily swap
Nepalese rupees for Indian currency.
A few hundred kilometres (miles) southeast in the
neighbouring state of Bihar, state authorities set up four camps
along the border.
India won plaudits less than a month ago for the smooth
evacuation of its citizens from Yemen, pulling out about 5,600
of its own citizens and even rescuing other foreign nationals --
and the government has sought to repeat the feat.
Officials said this week more than 20,000 Indians had
already been ferried back over the border from Nepal.
