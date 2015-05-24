(Adds further new details)
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU May 24 A river dammed up by a huge
landslide in Nepal's northwest has begun flowing again but the
risks of flash floods are not over yet, police said on Sunday.
The landslide at Ramche village in Myagdi district, about
140 km (90 miles) northwest of Kathmandu, struck on Saturday
night and blocked the Kali Gandaki river, triggering fears that
a large volume of water would build up and then burst through,
causing floods downstream that could reach as far as India.
"The river has started overflowing the dam. The water
build-up is no more rising," police official Kamal Singh Bam
told Reuters.
"We think it will not breach the dam suddenly and cause
downstream floods. But the risk for that is not totally out
yet," he said.
Earlier the authorities asked thousands of downstream
villagers to move to safer areas amid concerns that the river
could bring floods in the districts of Parbat, Syangja, Gulmi,
Palpa, Nawalparasi and Chitwan.
The river flows into India where it is known as the Gandak.
A big earthquake hit Nepal on April 25, triggering numerous
landslides and avalanches and killing more than 8,000 people. A
second quake hit the mountainous country on May 12, killing
scores.
Myagdi district administrator Tek Bahadur K.C. said the
landslide had created a 150 metre-high dam and the water build-
up spread about three kilometres.
"We had already moved 123 people in the area to safe places
fearing landslides as the mountain had developed cracks in the
earthquake," he said.
"This is why there is no human casualty even in such a
massive landslide that has destroyed part of a dirt road
connecting the nearby areas," K.C. said.
In August last year a massive landslide blocked the Sunkoshi
river in northeast Nepal killing more than 150 people and
causing fears of flooding as far away as the eastern Indian
state of Bihar, where thousands of people were evacuated.
