LONDON, May 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Buildings
wrecked by Tuesday's earthquake in Nepal, already weakened by
last month's huge quake which killed over 8,000, will take years
to rebuild. But another type of infrastructure will bounce back
much sooner: communication networks.
Enabling aid workers and civilians to access the internet,
make a phone call or send a text is now seen as a vital part of
any humanitarian response. The World Food Programme (WFP) has
deployed some innovative kit to make this possible in Nepal.
The WFP, in collaboration with the Luxembourg government,
the phone company Ericsson and Nethope, a grouping of NGOs, has
developed mobile data antennas small enough to be taken on a
commercial flight.
"They look like beach balls," said the WFP's Mariko Hall,
describing them as "inflatable, light and quick to deploy". They
work like a wifi network, providing an internet connection to
teams in remote areas where existing signals are down.
The teams can then collect, upload and analyse data on
deaths, disease and damage to buildings, with help from teams
operating remotely, enabling fast response techniques
unthinkable a decade ago.
Phone lines get congested when disasters strike, so response
teams in Nepal have a tactic of "text not talk". Using the beach
balls, they can also email, which is quicker than trying to get
a call or SMS through a clogged network.
"In situations like now where you have an aftershock, you
can speak to teams and they can say 'you know what, we're OK,
we're fine'," said Hall, who had been in touch earlier in the
day with teams in Chautara, badly hit by the latest quake.
NO COLD CALLS
With serendipitous timing, telecoms experts from around the
world gathered in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, in mid-April for a
conference on how the country's phone network could prepare for
the big earthquake they knew would come one day.
"Although we knew the risk of an earthquake in Kathmandu
Valley was very high, we never expected it would be so soon,"
said Kyla Reid, head of disaster response at the GSM
Association, a worldwide grouping of mobile operators.
The 7.8 magnitude quake struck just nine days later, on
April 25. There had been no time for long-term network
improvements, but the fact that staff of phone companies, NGOs
and the government had met so recently was helpful, said Reid.
Despite the power of the quake, the phone network largely
stayed functioning, and "is holding up pretty well" even after
Tuesday's shock, said Henrik Westman of Swedish company
TeliaSonera, which owns NCell, Nepal's largest telecom operator.
According to Westman, after Tuesday's quake "300 sites have
problems, mainly with power supply. But nearly 90 percent of the
mobile network is running good, although congested."
NETWORK IN A BACKPACK
British phone company Vodafone has sent "Instant Network"
equipment - portable devices enabling mobile phones to connect
to the network when regular coverage is down - to areas in the
Kathmandu valley worst affected by the April 25 earthquake.
The Instant Network Mini is an 11 kg (22 lb) battery-powered
device in a backpack which can be set up in just 10 minutes,
providing a phone signal within a radius of 100 metres, Vodafone
said in a statement.
The larger Instant Network, weighing 100 kg, can travel in a
car or on commercial flights and provides mobile coverage within
a radius of one kilometre (0.62 mile), Vodafone said. The same
technology was used in the Philippines after Typhoon Haiyan in
2013.
"I don't think you can say mobile is a single silver bullet
for emergency preparedness or response, but it's critical that
it's prioritised," said Kyla Reid of the GSM Association.
(Reporting By Joseph D'Urso; Editing by Tim Pearce)
)