By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, June 13 Earthquake-battered Nepal
will ask international donors to support a reconstruction plan
that is expected to cost $6.6 billion over five years, the
government said on Saturday.
Two quakes on April 25 and May 12 killed 8,787 people and
destroyed more than 500,000 homes, affecting 2.8 million of the
Himalayan nation's 28 million people.
Losses to the economy from Nepal's worst disaster on record
stand at $7 billion, including from tourism, the government said
in a Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report.
Suman Prasad Sharma, a senior finance ministry official,
said 36 countries and 24 donor agencies had been invited to a
conference on June 25 to pledge support for reconstruction.
"We have expectations of a very handsome and good support
from our donors during the conference," Sharma said at a
function in Kathmandu. Currently, Nepal gets two-thirds of the
cost of its economic development in international aid.
Government officials said some donors who cannot pledge more
aid could still help Nepal by writing off debt the country owes
or delaying repayment schedules. Nepal does not have commercial
borrowings from international lending agencies.
Concessional loans mainly from the World Bank and the Asian
Development Bank account for 18 percent of Nepal's gross
domestic product, according to the officials. The government
spends $300 million in debt repayment every year.
Local donors say post-disaster reconstruction must be more
accountable in a country that ranked 126 of 176 nations surveyed
in Transparency International's corruption perception index in
2014, compared with 116 a year earlier.
Nepal's annual economic growth is expected to slow down to
3.04 percent, the lowest in eight years, from 4.6 percent
estimated earlier, according to its statistics bureau, due to
the impact of the earthquakes on tourism and infrastructure.
One in every four Nepalis lives on a daily income of less
than $1.25.
The quakes have also set back Nepal's efforts to fight
poverty by increasing the number of poor by 700,000 to 7.78
million, according to Govind Raj Pokharel, vice chairman of the
National Planning Commission.
(Editing by Malini Menon and Mark Heinrich)