By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Dec 26 Eight months after a
devastating earthquake hit Nepal, its government has finally
opened the way for a reconstruction agency to spend $4.1 billion
pledged by foreign donors to help the massive number of people
rendered homeless.
Two separate earthquakes in April and May killed 9,000
people, injured more than 22,000 and damaged or destroyed nearly
900,000 houses, forcing many to live in shelters built with
tarps and iron sheets, even in freezing temperatures.
It took until September for Nepal to create the National
Reconstruction Agency (NRA).
On Saturday, a minister said that the cabinet on Friday
named a chief for the agency, giving it the green light to begin
its work.
The delays were due to wrangling between political parties,
which frustrated many international donors.
Sherdhan Rai, minister for information and communication
technology, said the NRA "will finalise the models for homes to
be reconstructed and give financial assistance to people to
rebuild their homes,"
He also said the agency "will be responsible to rebuild
schools, hospitals, monuments, roads and office buildings in
five years".
UNICEF says more than 200,000 families affected by the
tremors are still living in temporary shelters, at an altitude
above 1,500 metres (4,920 feet) where harsh winter conditions
will continue through February.
The earthquake prompted squabbling Nepalese politicians to
united and in September adopt a new constitution, which they had
failed at doing for seven years.
But the charter triggered protests by ethnic Madhesi groups
who blocked key trade crossings with India, causing severe fuel
shortages.
Aid agencies say the shortages disrupted efforts to send
essential relief items such as blankets and clothing to
earthquake survivors in mountainous areas.
"Clothes get wet with dew dropping from iron sheets at night
and we cannot sleep," Kanchhi Pahari, an earthquake victim told
the Kantipur daily.
The government has handed only $150 for each of the affected
families in emergency aid but is yet to provide the second,
promised tranche of $2,000 for rebuilding homes.
