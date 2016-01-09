By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Jan 9 Nepal will start repairs and
reconstruction next week for nearly a million homes damaged by
last year's deadly earthquakes, the head of a state agency said
on Saturday, nearly nine months after the disaster left hundreds
of thousands homeless.
Two tremors last April and May killed 9,000 people, injured
more than 22,000 and damaged or destroyed more than 900,000
houses, forcing many to brave freezing temperatures living in
temporary shelters made from tarps and corrugated iron sheets.
"We realise that the victims are very much in trouble. We'll
start the reconstruction work from January 16," Sushil Gyewali,
chief of the National Reconstruction Authority, told reporters.
The agency was launched in September but political
squabbling has delayed the deployment of $4.1 billion pledged by
foreign donors for reconstruction.
UNICEF estimates that more than 200,000 families affected by
the quakes are still living in temporary shelters at an altitude
above 1,500 meters (4,920 feet), where harsh winter conditions
will continue through February.
The delay has been blamed for more than a dozen deaths since
the onset of winter, mostly of people over 65, according to
domestic media reports.
Gyewali said the agency would start training engineers,
masons and other technicians and dispatch them to districts
ravaged by Nepal's worst disaster on record.
Kathmandu has said it needs to train 50,000 people and has
pledged up to $2,000 for each home destroyed by the quake.
Gyewali added that his agency would offer up to $15,000 in
soft loans to each affected household for reconstruction.
The disaster spurred the country's feuding politicians to
set aside differences and adopt a new constitution after a
seven-year delay. But the charter sparked protests by ethnic
Madhesi groups, who blocked key trade crossings with India and
brought on severe fuel shortages.
Aid agencies say the shortages have constrained efforts to
transport blankets, clothing and other essential relief
materials to earthquake survivors in mountainous areas.
"We are in the middle of winter now and still struggling to
survive without any support," said Kanchhi Bika, an earthquake
survivor, outside her tarp hut near Kathmandu.
"I don't think the government really cares about us."
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh and
Edmund Klamann)