KATHMANDU May 8 Nepal's prime minister pledged
on Friday to repair public buildings, schools and infrastructure
within two years of the 7.8 earthquake that struck the country
last month.
"The government will reconstruct damaged public buildings,
roads, schools, hospitals, telecom facilities, power houses, and
colleges in two years," Prime Minister Sushil Koirala said in an
address to parliament.
He also said the government would provide loans of up to
$25,000 at an interest rate of 2 percent for the reconstruction
of private homes.
The announcement comes after the country's worst earthquake
in more than 80 years, shortly before noon on April 25.
At least 7,903 people were killed, nearly 18,000 injured,
and more than 541,000 buildings damaged.
The government said the cost of the first phase of
reconstruction would be $2 billion and it had set aside $200
million towards that.
For the balance, the government has appealed for donations
from foreign countries, aid agencies and Nepali people
themselves.
Koirala said authorities would prepare estimates of the full
cost of reconstruction once the extent of the damage has been
ascertained. Nepal is planning to convene a donors' meeting
shortly to request aid for reconstruction.
On Friday, aid groups were still trying to reach many remote
communities with relief supplies by air and by road to ensure
food and shelter as the yearly monsoon approached.
Authorities will provide temporary shelter in public
buildings to people who do not want to return to their homes,
the prime minister said. Religious and historic sites and
monuments will be rebuilt in the next five years.
