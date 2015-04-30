KATHMANDU, April 30 A 15-year-old boy was pulled out alive from the collapsed ruins of Kathmandu's Hilton Hotel on Thursday, five days after a huge earthquake caused devastation across Nepal and killed nearly 5,500 people.

Survivor Pema Lama was rescued by Nepal's Armed Police Force and carried on a stretcher and in a neck brace to a waiting ambulance.

Lama was conscious, held the hand of one of his rescuers and looked towards a large group of photographers and television news crews as he was brought to safety, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

A large crowd had gathered and cheered when Lama was brought out. Members of the security forces hoisted the rescuer onto their shoulders to more cheers. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Mike Collett-White)