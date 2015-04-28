By Ross Adkin and Andrew R.C. Marshall
| KATHMANDU, April 28
KATHMANDU, April 28 Nepal has told aid agencies
it did not need more foreign rescue teams to come and help in
the search for earthquake survivors, because its government and
military could cope, the national head of the United Nations
Development Programme told Reuters.
"The search and rescue will go on but the message they
wanted us to relay was they have enough to deal with it," Jamie
McGoldrick said. The message was conveyed by the Nepali
government and military to aid agencies at a meeting on Tuesday
afternoon.
If foreign rescue and medical teams are "in the air or just
landed, they can come and help", McGoldrick said. "But if they
are on a runway in their home country waiting to take off, then
we are telling them not to come."
The government was not immediately available to comment.
The fate of thousands of people remains unclear, although
four days after a 7.9 magnitude quake wrecked buildings and
killed at least 4,600 people, hopes were fading of finding
people alive in the rubble. More than 9,200 were injured.
Some remote villages believed destroyed by the earthquake
had still not been reached, and on Tuesday a local official said
up to 250 people were missing after a fresh avalanche.
Prime Minister Sushil Koirala said on Tuesday that the death
toll could reach 10,000.
"After the first 72 hours the survival rate drops
dramatically and we are on day four," said Wojtek Wilk of the
Polish Center for International Aid, a NGO which has six medical
staff and 81 firefighters in Nepal.
"On the fifth day it's next to zero."
Rescue teams from around the world were still arriving in
the capital Kathmandu on Tuesday.
Others have not been able to reach the Himalayan nation as
quickly as they had hoped, because its one international airport
has been functioning intermittently amid aftershocks.
Search and rescue teams "that have not yet arrived in
Kathmandu are advised to stand down," said an advisory on a UN
website for emergency coordination. "There is no ... need for
teams to arrive."
It also said foreign medical teams that had not yet arrived
in Kathmandu should "stand by".
With the search now shifting to more remote areas, there is
no need for international teams with heavy lifting gear because
many homes are made from mud or wood, McGoldrick said.
"NO COORDINATION"
A French rescue team was trying to save a male survivor from
a residential tower in northern Kathmandu on Tuesday evening.
And at Basundhara, also in the north of the capital, rescue
teams from the Netherlands, France, Turkey and India, and the
Nepal Army, all turned up to search for three survivors thought
buried beneath the debris.
The 18-strong Dutch Urban Search and Rescue team included
paramedics, dog handlers and firemen. After a second sniffer dog
failed to pick up the scent of any survivor, the search was
called off.
"Now there is no hope here," Huijbrechts Marcel from the
Dutch team told Reuters.
"When we arrived here yesterday there was absolutely no
coordination. There was only a reception where we could register
and take permission to set up our base - nothing else," he said.
In the ruined back alleys of Bhaktapur, a badly hit temple
city to the southeast of Kathmandu, the Dutch team encountered a
team from Blue Sky Rescue, a group of volunteers from various
cities in China.
Neither group had received information about how to divide
up their search in the city. The Chinese had drones, and the
Dutch had dogs, but their joint efforts found no survivors.
The Dutch team sought another destination to search, but it
said its Nepal Army liaison officer did not know of any possible
sites in the Kathmandu Valley.
"Why are the army not coordinating?" asked Niraj Thapa, a
Basundhara resident, and the Dutch team's chief source of
on-the-ground information for the day.
(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel in Kathmandu and
Danish Siddiqui and Andrew MacAskill in New Delhi; Editing by
Mike Collett-White and Douglas Busvine)