By Nita Bhalla
NEW DELHI, May 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Football
idol Cristiano Ronaldo has actively campaigned to help raise
funds for victims of the Nepal earthquakes but he has not
donated $8 million himself as widely reported, the charity Save
the Children said on Thursday.
The 30-year-old Real Madrid striker appealed to his 100
million-plus Facebook followers to donate to the charity after
the first of two quakes struck, killing more than 8,000 people.
He was reported to have given 7 million euros ($7.8 million)
of his own money.
But the charity said the report, which originated in the
French magazine So Foot on May 7 and has since been published
widely by other international media, was false.
"The global ambassador for Save the Children, Cristiano
Ronaldo, has used his voice and global visibility to raise
awareness of the problems that the most vulnerable children
around the world, including those affected by the earthquake in
Nepal, face," said a statement from the charity.
"The latest information on the donation of Cristiano Ronaldo
to the emergency response of Save the Children in Nepal is
false."
Ronaldo, who is Portuguese, and his representatives were not
immediately available for comment by phone or by email.
The Himalayan nation is still reeling from last month's 7.8
magnitude earthquake, which has disrupted the lives of around
eight million people - almost a third of the population.
Another quake measuring 7.3 magnitude struck on Tuesday,
worsening the situation and further hampering efforts by the
government and aid agencies to get aid to survivors who are
stranded in remote rural regions.
The United Nations has appeal led to foreign donors for $423
million to be able to provide survivors with basic relief such
as tents or tarpaulin sheets, dry food rations, safe drinking
water and toilets for the next three months.
As of Thursday, the U.N. Financial Tracking System showed
that $59.5 million has been raised, only 14 percent of the total
funds required.
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)