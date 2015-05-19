By Tommy Wilkes
| THALI, Nepal
THALI, Nepal May 19 Nepali tea shop owner
Phurba Sherpa has spent four nights cramped under a tarpaulin
with his wife and nine others on a school field outside
Kathmandu since falling rocks triggered by an earthquake last
week demolished his distant mountain village.
The Nepali government is struggling to provide shelter for
more than a million people like Sherpa who were uprooted by two
massive earthquakes, first on April 25 and then 17 days later.
Tens of thousands are sleeping in the open, with monsoon
rains possibly little more than a fortnight away.
"I lost everything - my house, tea house and all that I
owned. I am a refugee in my own country now," said the
28-year-old, one of about 120 people who made the 110-km (70
miles) trip from Tatopani, a village on the Chinese border, to
the town of Thali near the capital, Kathmandu.
Sherpa said he left his village after the second quake
triggered landslides that left almost no space for shelter.
"We don't have any place to go and this is not enough when
it starts raining," said Sherpa, who shared the cost of the
blue-and-yellow plastic sheet with three other families.
Parts of Nepal have returned to relative normality since the
quakes. Shops have reopened in Kathmandu, farmers are back in
their fields and power lines are being reconnected.
But families such as Sherpa's making do under plastic sheets
are a visible reminder of how much authorities need to do almost
a month after the first quake struck. More than 8,600 were
killed in Nepal's worst natural disaster on record.
Aid organisations worry about the possible spread of disease
and the risk of further displacement in a country ill-equipped
to help those most in need.
Nepal's government has raised $70 million of the $200
million it needs to give shelter and medical help to see the
homeless through the monsoon before more permanent
reconstruction work can begin.
EXPOSED TO THE ELEMENTS
The situation in Thali is mirrored across dozens of
settlements throughout the Kathmandu valley and in Himalayan
hamlets where the ability of state and non-government aid groups
to help will be even more limited when the rains arrive.
"You will have villages that are completely cut off. The
monsoon is going to change the game," said Natasha Reyes, head
of Medecins Sans Frontieres' Nepal Mission.
She said downpours washing through camps could cause a rise
in diarrhoea and respiratory tract illnesses, as well as cutting
off remote areas from further help.
"These people are exposed to the elements. The pressure is
really on," she said.
Working out of a tent in the grounds of the quake-damaged
central government complex, the man in charge of the rescue and
relief operation said a government fund would provide each
homeless family with two bundles of corrugated iron roofing to
build structures that can better withstand the three months of
downpours that begin as early as June 1.
However, Nepal can only produce 8,000 bundles a day, said
National Planning Commission vice-chairman Govind Raj Pokharel.
It also lacks the diggers, excavators and cranes needed to clear
rubble and make space for better temporary housing.
"Our production is limited. We need to procure from
neighbouring countries. We have approached them for help,"
Pokharel said.
Back in Thali, residents help new arrivals draw water at the
school under overcast skies. The school has told them they must
be off its land by the time it reopens at the start of June.
Kumar Pariyar, 85, arrived on Monday. Visibly weak, he said
Thali was the fourth place he had been moved to since last
week's quake destroyed his house.
"I came here because my relatives are here. But I don't know
where to go as everything I had was destroyed in the earthquake
and landslide. Maybe I have to live here until I die," he said.
(Additional reporting by Ross Adkin and Gopal Sharma; Editing
by Frank Jack Daniel and Paul Tait)