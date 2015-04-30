(Deletes redundant "of" in paragraph nine)
By Rupam Jain Nair and Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, April 30 Nepali farmer Rishi Ram
Khanal was looking forward to leaving Nepal for Dubai, where a
$220-a-month job as a cleaner at a Kentucky Fried Chicken
restaurant promised him the chance to pull his young family out
of a life of poverty.
Those hopes were dashed on Saturday when the 7.8 magnitude
quake struck.
Khanal found himself buried under the debris of a
five-storey Kathmandu guest house, pinned to the ground by
fallen rubble and forced to drink his own urine, as he shouted
for help and waited for more than three days to be rescued.
Thousands were killed when the earthquake brought down
buildings and triggered avalanches and landslides. Khanal, 26,
was rescued after being buried for about 80 hours.
But on Thursday, as he recuperated at Tribhuvan University's
teaching hospital after doctors amputated his leg, Khanal said
it would have been better if had died.
"What will I do for the rest of my life? My chance to work
in Dubai is gone and I cannot even work as a farmer," Khanal
said in an interview from his hospital bed. "I don't even have
the money to buy a wheelchair now. How will I spend the rest of
life and support my family?"
As rescue crews dug through the rubble and hopes of finding
more people alive faded, millions of survivors of Nepal's worst
disaster in 81 years are faced with the same question. They have
to deal with the loss of friends and family and rebuild their
lives in a poor and devastated country.
The United Nations has said up to eight million people have
had their lives disrupted by the earthquake and said there was
an urgent need for relief materials ranging from tarpaulin
sheets and clean water to soap and medicines.
PINNED BY DEBRIS
Khanal arrived in Kathmandu last Wednesday from DhakaBang, a
village in the western hills of Nepal.
He had left his wife and six-month-old son back at their
mud-and-stone home in the village, borrowed $1,100 from local
moneylenders on 24 percent interest and had finalized travel
arrangements. He was to board his first international flight on
Monday.
He was confident that the job in Dubai, which also came with
food and accommodation, would pay him enough to be debt-free in
six months.
All he had to do was wait. On Saturday, he returned to the
guest house, where he was staying with three others, on the
outskirts of the capital after lunch and was contemplating going
out for a stroll.
Then, just before noon, the quake struck. In an interview
from the hospital bed, Khanal said he fell to the floor and
within seconds the beams and the roof of the room fell. He was
pinned to the ground.
"I kept shouting for help, but for three days I heard no
sound and had no indication of anyone around me," Khanal said.
SHOUTING FOR HELP
Unable to move but keen to keep up his strength, Khanal said
he took out the handkerchief from his pocket, soaked it with his
own urine and squeezed it in his mouth.
"It gave me some energy to shout, and I survived," Khanal
said.
On Tuesday evening, he said he heard drilling noise from
above.
Khanal was finally rescued after more than seven hours of
drilling into the rubble by a French and Nepali rescue team, was
rushed to the hospital with a severed leg. His three friends
died in the quake.
On Thursday, after spending a night in intensive care,
Khanal was in the general ward of the hospital, where some 20
other people were recuperating. His face, neck and arms were
bruised, and blood clots were visible on his face. His lower
body was covered with a blanket, and he had two packs of
biscuits next to him on a table.
Doctors had told him they could save his leg. Doctors at the
hospital said his condition was stable.
Khanal said he was in a state of shock.
(Writing by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Nick Macfie)