A car is seen next to a collapsed house, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Xigaze Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An Indian security personnel stands near a collapsed house after an earthquake in Siliguri, India, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A rescuer looks at a damaged house, after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Xigaze Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured boy is taken to a ward inside a hospital after an earthquake in Siliguri, India, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People survey a site damaged by an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People survey a site damaged by an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

KATHMANDU The death toll from a powerful quake that struck Nepal on Saturday has risen to 449, most of it in the Kathmandu Valley, police said.

The quake measuring 7.9 is the strongest to hit the country in 81 years. "The number of dead so far is 449," police deputy inspector general Kamal Singh Bam said.

