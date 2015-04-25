KATHMANDU, April 25 At least two people were killed on Saturday when an earthquake measuring 7.9 magnitude struck Nepal and parts of northern India, authorities in both countries said.

A 15-year-old girl was killed in northern India after the earthquake brought down the wall of her home in a village near the border with Nepal.

Another girl was killed by a falling statue in a town outside Nepal's capital Kathmandu, according to Nepal's state radio. (Writing by Douglas Busvine)