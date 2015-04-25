MEDIA-India's defence ministry penalises Tata Power for using indigenous parts - Business Standard
KATHMANDU, April 25 At least two people were killed on Saturday when an earthquake measuring 7.9 magnitude struck Nepal and parts of northern India, authorities in both countries said.
A 15-year-old girl was killed in northern India after the earthquake brought down the wall of her home in a village near the border with Nepal.
Another girl was killed by a falling statue in a town outside Nepal's capital Kathmandu, according to Nepal's state radio. (Writing by Douglas Busvine)
