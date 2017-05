ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHA body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People work to rescue trapped people inside a temple in Bashantapur Durbar Square after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

KATHMANDU The death toll in the earthquake that hit Nepal on Saturday has risen to 758, a home ministry official said, of which 467 were in the Kathmandu Valley that is the most heavily populated part of the Himalayan country.

Earlier, a home ministry official said that 181 people had died in the capital Kathmandu in the quake, which measured 7.9 on the Richter scale.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Writing by Douglas Busvine)