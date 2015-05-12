Local residents comfort each others during an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

KATHMANDU Nineteen people were killed in Nepal and 981 injured in an earthquake on Tuesday, home ministry official Laxmi Prasad Dhakal told Reuters, giving a first national estimate.

The quake, with a magnitude of 7.3, struck less than three weeks after a 7.8 temblor killed more than 8,000 people and damaged hundreds of thousands of homes in the Himalayan nation.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)