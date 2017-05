Rescue workers search for bodies as a stretcher is kept ready after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

NEW DELHI The death toll in Nepal from a severe earthquake on Saturday has risen to 1,341, a police spokesman said.

Of the total, more than 630 were reported dead in the Kathmandu Valley and at least 300 more in the capital.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Mike Collett-White)