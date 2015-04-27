KATHMANDU, April 27 The number of people killed in Nepal by the Himalayan country's worst earthquake in eight decades has risen to 3,726, a home ministry official said on Monday.

That number represented a jump of 500 from earlier on Monday. Some in the government fear the toll from Saturday's 7.9 magnitude quake could rise to as much as 5,000. (Reporting by Gopal Sharma and Rupam Jain Nair; Writing by Douglas Busvine)