By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU May 26 Nepal banned children from
travelling without parents or approved guardians on Tuesday in
an unprecedented move to deter human traffickers who authorities
fear are targeting vulnerable families after last month's
devastating earthquake.
Hundreds of thousands of families lost their homes in Nepal
after two large earthquakes struck on April 25 and May 12,
killing more than 8,600 people and raising concerns among rights
groups that trafficking rings in the region are taking advantage
of the chaos.
Children under 16 would not be permitted to travel outside
their home district without a parent or another adult approved
by the district's Child Welfare Board, a senior official said.
"If strangers are found travelling with children they will
be under the watch of police," said Radhika Aryal of the
Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare in the capital
Kathmandu.
"All district officials and police units across the country
have been asked to remain on high alert on this."
International adoption of children from Nepal would also not
be permitted for the next three months, said Kiran Rupakheti,
another official of the ministry.
The cautionary measures come one week after authorities
found dozens of children from earthquake-struck areas travelling
with strangers under suspicious circumstances, officials said.
Tarak Dhital of the government's Central Child Welfare Board
said 64 children from Dolakha and Dhading districts, both of
which were devastated by the earthquakes, were now under the
care of a registered children's home.
Police arrested two Indian and three Nepali adults who were
travelling with 11 of the children, between 10 and 12 years old,
from Dolakha to Kathmandu without the required papers, police
said.
"We are investigating if this is a case of trafficking,"
police official Dan Bahadur Karki said.
Reports of suspected trafficking since the quakes have so
far been limited, considering the scale of destruction and
Nepal's long-running struggle to reign in human traffickers
operating in its borders.
Thousands of Nepali children and women are trafficked into
India every year to work in brothels and as child labourers,
activists say.
But child rights activists warn the situation may worsen as
traffickers target newly vulnerable children and families.
"After the earthquake, traffickers' groups could become very
active targeting parents who have lost their homes to send their
children with them promising education or a better life," said
Krishna Thapa of Voice of Children, a rights group.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Krista Mahr)