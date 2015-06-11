By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, June 11 Nepal will ask international
experts to assess the safety of Mount Everest trekking trails in
an effort to convince tourists it is safe to return after two
devastating earthquakes closed most routes.
The quakes, on April 25 and May 12, killed almost 9,000
people and shook mountains triggering avalanches that killed
scores of climbers and guides. Experts say catastrophic
landslides could be triggered during this monsoon season that
begins in mid-June.
Tourists fled the Himalayan nation after the first quake and
hotels and trekking companies said they have suffered heavy
cancellations ahead of the autumn.
Tourism, including trekking and climbing permit fees,
contributes about 4 percent of Nepal's gross domestic product.
"After the earthquakes, many trekking groups started raising
questions about the safety of hikers," said Tulsi Prasad Gautam,
the head of Nepal's tourism department. "Their cost of insurance
also began to rise. Therefore, we are undertaking the study to
increase their confidence."
Geologists from Europe, Japan and Singapore have shown an
interest in conducting the studies, said Ramesh Dhamala,
president of Trekking Agents' Association of Nepal.
The main focus of the assessment would be in the Annapurna
and Everest regions which attract 70 percent of trekkers,
officials said.
Nepal has been urging tourists to visit if they want to help
it recover. The country is one of the poorest in the world and
many depend on tourism for their income.
Climbing on Mount Everest is closed for the second climbing
season in a row after Sherpas refused to rebuild broken paths
across a deadly glacier and mountaineering companies said it was
too dangerous to ascend.
Langtang valley, Nepal's third most popular trekking
destination, remains closed after the quake triggered a
catastrophic landslide that buried hundreds of people in one
village in the valley.
In a sign of the dangers ahead of this monsoon season, heavy
rains triggered a landslide killing at least 13 people,
including children, and dozens were missing in the Taplejung
district in east Nepal on Thursday.
(Editing by Malini Menon)