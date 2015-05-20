KATHMANDU May 20 Hundreds of U.S. military
personnel helping provide relief in Nepal after last month's 7.8
earthquake have finished their mission and will leave the
country, U.S. and Nepali military officials said on Wednesday.
The announcement comes less than a week after the bodies of
six U.S. Marines and two Nepali soldiers were recovered from the
wreckage of a U.S. military helicopter that crashed in the
mountains of Nepal during an aid mission after the quake.
Officials said 300 U.S. Army, Air Force and Marine personnel
would start to leave Nepal on Thursday, having completed their
rescue and immediate relief operation.
"The U.S. humanitarian workers are ready to return if
(their) support is necessary," Lieutenant-General John Wissler
of the U.S. Marines told reporters in Kathmandu.
He did not comment on whether the mission ended early due to
the helicopter crash.
Nepal Army spokesman Jagdish Chandra Pokharel said the U.S.
military had completed its work and was returning on schedule.
The Marines' UH-1Y Huey helicopter disappeared while it was
distributing aid in a remote area of Nepal after the April 25
earthquake struck, killing, along with a second large tremor 17
days later, at least 8,624 people.
Hundreds of Nepalese soldiers and several aircraft were
mobilised to search for the missing helicopter before it was
located and identified on Friday.
Twenty-two nations, including the U.S., India and China,
have provided aid to Nepal after the earthquakes, said Laxmi
Prasad Dhakal, an official in Nepal's interior ministry.
The United States provided nearly $49 million in
humanitarian assistance and equipment to Nepal after the
earthquakes, and U.S. aircraft transported 110 tons of relief
supplies, according to U.S. Ambassador Peter Bodde.
