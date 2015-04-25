By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| NEW YORK, April 25
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. companies and travel
groups frantically tried to keep in touch with climbers stuck on
Mount Everest on Saturday after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake
devastated Nepal and killed nearly 1,400 people.
The quake, the worst to hit the Himalayan country for 81
years, flattened buildings and sent tremors through neighboring
India.
The quake also triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest,
where Nepal's Tourism Industry estimated at least 1,000
climbers, including about 400 foreigners, had been on the
mountain or at a base camp when the quake hit. An Indian Army
mountaineering team found 18 bodies on the mountain.
Dan Fredinburg, a Google executive who was
climbing with the British mountaineering company Jagged Globe,
was among those killed on the mountain, Google said, adding he
died of a head injury. Three other Google employees who traveled
with him were safe, the company said in a post on the social
network Google Plus. The company said it was working to "get
them home quickly."
U.S.-based climbing groups that lead Everest expeditions,
which often last up to 70 days or more, said they had been in
touch with mountaineers via satellite phone and kept concerned
family members and friends updated through social media and
blogs on their websites.
Alpine Ascents, a Seattle-based climbing group, said its
six-person team called in from Everest's Camp 1 to say everyone
was safe, said Gordon Janow, the group's director of programs.
He said concerned family members called throughout the day to
receive updates on their relatives and that the group was
assessing what to do next.
A climber from RMI's Everest Expeditions, Dave Hahn, wrote
in a blog post on the group's website that he and four others
were at Camp 1 when the earthquake hit and unleashed avalanches
"off of all the mountains around us" but that everyone was safe.
He added that they could not travel but were self-sufficient at
the camp.
April is one of the most popular times of the year to scale
the 29,035-foot (8,850-meter) peak, the world's highest, before
rain and clouds cloak it at the end of May.
Almost exactly a year ago, an avalanche killed 16 Nepali
guides in what had been the single deadliest day on the
mountain.
