WASHINGTON, April 25 The United States will send
disaster response and rescue teams to Nepal and has authorized
an initial $1 million in aid after a major earthquake killed
hundreds in the mountainous Asian nation, U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry said on Saturday.
"We are working closely with the government of Nepal to
provide assistance and support," he said in a statement.
The United States Agency for International Development
(USAID) said in a tweet it was working with the Office of U.S.
Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) to launch a disaster response
team and described the funding as an initial amount "to address
immediate needs."
The United States also "stands ready to assist the
government and people of Nepal and the region further," said
National Security Council Spokesperson Bernadette Meehan in a
statement on Saturday.
The OFDA said on its Twitter account that it would deploy an
urban search-and-rescue team from Virginia's Fairfax County Fire
and Rescue Department, and that a team from the Los Angeles
County Fire Department was on standby.
The Department of Homeland Security has search-and-rescue
teams across the country ready to help locate victims of
disasters. The Fairfax team was deployed to Japan after the 2011
earthquake and tsunami.
Fears were growing of a humanitarian disaster in the
impoverished Himalayan nation of 28 million after the magnitude
7.9 quake. An overwhelmed government appealed for foreign help.
Neighboring India, also affected by tremors, was first to
respond by sending in military aircraft with medical equipment
and relief teams.
"To the people in Nepal and the region affected by this
tragedy we send our heartfelt sympathies," Kerry also said. "The
United States stands with you during this difficult time."
