WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. State Department
on Monday said four U.S. citizens were among the dead after a
devastating earthquake in Nepal, one more American than it had
previously said died in the disaster.
State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke said U.S. citizens
Vinh B. Truong and Thomas Ely Taplin were among those who were
killed by the earthquake.
Taplin, 61, was a filmmaker from Colorado who was making a
documentary about the Mount Everest base camp, his wife said on
Sunday.
Rathke said he could not confirm the other two names. He
said all four Americans who died were in the Mount Everest base
camp area when the earthquake occurred.
Marisa Eve Girawong, a medic who worked for Seattle-based
guide service Madison Mountaineering, and Dan Fredinburg, a
Google Inc executive who was climbing the peak with
three colleagues, were the other U.S. citizens who died, their
respective companies confirmed this weekend.
More than 3,700 people have died in the earthquake that
struck Nepal on Saturday. Thousands more were injured, and it
was the worst such disaster to hit Nepal since 1934 when 8,500
died.
