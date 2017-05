U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama spoke with Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala on Wednesday about U.S. efforts to help the nation recover from its devastating earthquake, the White House said.

Obama told Koirala the United States will do all it can to help the people of Nepal, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

