* Witnesses describe fear and confusion
* "Suddenly the tables started trembling"
* Makeshift camps set up as night falls
By Gopal Sharma and Ross Adkin
KATHMANDU, April 25 Nepalese tourist guide Naba
Raj Amgai had just returned home from a mountain-biking trip
when his home in the capital Kathmandu began to shake, sending a
fridge and television smashing to the ground.
He and his wife bolted for the stairs. Outside, his
neighbours were pouring onto the street, shouting and crying.
"It was horrible," said Amgai, who was standing out on the
street several hours later. "I still haven't gone back inside."
The magnitude 7.9 earthquake, Nepal's biggest for 81 years,
struck west of Kathmandu just before noon on Saturday. Officials
said it had killed at least 1,130 people in the Himalayan nation
and dozens in neighbouring countries.
The quake was also felt across Bangladesh, northern India
and Chinese Tibet, collapsing ancient buildings, modern
complexes and modest village homes.
Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and confusion in the
Nepali capital when the ground started shaking beneath their
feet, sending people running out of their homes and onto streets
choked with thick dust.
"The ground underneath me was shaking. I thought I was going
to sink into it," said Hari Adhikari, a 60-year-old vegetable
seller.
In Patan, a densely packed neighbourhood, a Reuters reporter
heard neighbours screaming as the first tremor hit.
"I was eating near the city centre in Kathmandu when
suddenly the tables started trembling and paintings on the wall
fell on the ground," Devyani Pant, an Indian tourist in
Kathmandu, told Reuters. "I screamed and rushed outside."
Across the region, people were injured in the scramble to
get out of shaking buildings and onto safer ground.
In the Indian state of West Bengal, dozens of children were
caught up in stampedes to leave two different school buildings,
according to an official in Malda district, with several
sustaining minor injuries.
In Bangladesh, buildings across the old part of the capital
Dhaka cracked from the impact, and several workers in a garment
factory were hurt as they rushed to escape.
"TREMENDOUS CRISIS"
As the aftershocks continued to rock Kathmandu, people
remained in the streets.
Phone lines were jammed.
"We have been flooded with phone calls from all around the
world," Mohan Krishna Sapkota, joint secretary in the Nepal
tourism ministry, told Reuters. "We are facing a tremendous
crisis here and it is hard to even assess what the death toll
and the extent of damage could be."
The ministry estimated that 300,000 foreign tourists and
trekkers were in Nepal when the earthquake struck. There were
reports that at least 18 people had been killed in an avalanche
unleashed by the earthquake that swept through the climbers'
base camp on the world's highest mountain, Everest.
In hospitals in the capital, nurses and doctors moved
patients outside, setting up makeshift treatment areas. One
patient told a Reuters reporter he had broken his leg when he
jumped from the third floor of a building.
By nightfall, as the death toll climbed, volunteers had
started to help authorities gather bodies and pile them into
ambulances. Residents, instructed not to return to their homes,
had begun to set up camps for the night.
At the Smarak school in Patan, some 350 people gathered on a
playing field, setting up tents, with volunteers handing out tea
and water.
Yira Lama, who had been living in a rented room in Kathmandu
but comes from a village not far from the epicentre, said he
planned to stay the night there.
"I spoke to my family in the village and they said our house
has been completely destroyed," he said.
