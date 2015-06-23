(Adds Nepal finance ministry comment)
WASHINGTON, June 23 The World Bank on Tuesday
promised a loan of up to half a billion dollars to help Nepal
rebuild after earthquakes killed nearly 9,000 people there in
April and May, levelling homes and pushing hundreds of thousands
of people deeper into poverty.
The global development lender, based in Washington, said it
would lend $300 million for housing reconstruction and budgetary
support, and a further $100 million to $200 million could be
redirected from existing loans and be replaced at a later date.
The loan would be paid back over 38 years, and carries an
interest rate of 1.56 percent, bank officials said.
Nepal said reconstruction from its worst disaster on record
would cost some $6.6 billion over five years, and asked
international donors to attend a conference this week to help.
Nepal's Finance Minister Ram Sharan Mahat said only some of
that figure was expected to be paid for by donors, with the rest
met through the government's own resources, the private sector
and individuals. He warned that Nepal should not become heavily
indebted to foreign agencies during reconstruction.
"We will ask for grants and concessional loans payable over
a long period of time," Mahat told Reuters.
Nepal owes about $3.8 billion, mainly to development banks,
or 18 percent of GDP, and is due to pay back $200 million this
year. It has almost no commercial foreign debt.
The Jubilee Debt Campaign, an activist group, has called for
Nepal's debt to be cancelled after the earthquake.
Aid, including loans from the World Bank and Asian
Development Bank, already supports two-thirds of Nepal's
economic development.
One in every four Nepalis lives on a daily income of less
than $1.25, and the number of poor increased by 700,000 after
the quake, according to government officials.
Last month, the United Nations complained that emergency
funds for victims of the earthquake were slow in coming, as more
than a dozen other long-running international crises, including
in Syria and Iraq, had claimed donors' attention.
The World Bank normally focuses on the longer-term
reconstruction that follows humanitarian disasters, but has been
quick to jump in with emergency loans in recent years, promising
at least $400 million last year to help West African countries
contain the spread of the deadly Ebola virus.
