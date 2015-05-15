KATHMANDU A U.S. Marines helicopter that crashed on a mountainside in Nepal was completely destroyed and there were no survivors among the eight on board, the country's top defence official said on Friday.

Three charred bodies were found in the wreckage of the UH-1Y Huey that went missing on Tuesday on a mission to deliver aid to earthquake victims, Defence Secretary Ishwori Prasad Paudyal told Reuters.

Six Marines and two Nepali soldiers had been on board.

"The search for others is continuing. As the helicopter has broken into pieces and totally crashed there is no chance of any survivors," Paudyal said, relaying information from the Nepali army.

