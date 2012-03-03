SINGAPORE A magnitude 6.9 struck New Caledonia in the southern Pacific on Saturday, the United State Geological Survey said.

No tsunami warning was issued, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The quake was centred 399 km (247 miles) east of the capital Noumea with a depth of 15.2 miles.

"No destructive widespread tsunami threat exists based on historical earthquake and tsunami data,"" the warning center said.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani)