SYDNEY Nov 14 New Zealand Police said at least one person has been killed in a powerful earthquake that struck the Pacific country early on Monday.

"One casualty has been reported at a collapsed property in Kaikoura," NZ Police said in a statement.

The coastal tourist town of Kaikoura is near the epicentre of the 7.8 magnitude quake, located some 91 km (57 miles) north-northeast of Christchurch in the South Island. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Alex Richardson)