India's "new Silk Road" snub highlights gulf with China
* India stayed away from Beijing summit attended by 60 countries
SYDNEY Nov 14 New Zealand Police said at least one person has been killed in a powerful earthquake that struck the Pacific country early on Monday.
"One casualty has been reported at a collapsed property in Kaikoura," NZ Police said in a statement.
The coastal tourist town of Kaikoura is near the epicentre of the 7.8 magnitude quake, located some 91 km (57 miles) north-northeast of Christchurch in the South Island. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Alex Richardson)
* India stayed away from Beijing summit attended by 60 countries
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump, struggling to shake a brewing scandal at home, will attempt a reset on Sunday with the Islamic world after frequently attacking Muslims on the campaign trail last year and trying to ban many from the United States.