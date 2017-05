SYDNEY A strong new earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck New Zealand's South Island on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, hours after a more powerful quake killed two people and damaged buildings along the east coast of the South Island.

The latest quake was initially measured with a magnitude of 6.8. It struck at about 1.45 p.m. local time (0045 GMT) at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), about 120 km (75 miles) northeast of Christchurch, the USGS said.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Tait)