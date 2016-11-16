* 450 ferried from isolated Kaikoura by navy ship
* Hundreds more tourists, residents helicoptered out
* Dozens of Wellington buildings suffer structural damage
By Lincoln Feast
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Nov 17 Hundreds of
survivors stranded by a huge earthquake that struck central New
Zealand three days ago reached Christchurch by a naval ship
early on Thursday, as engineers in the capital Wellington
assessed the state of dozens of damaged buildings.
Around 450 tourists and residents from the small seaside
town of Kaikoura were taken by the New Zealand navy's multi-role
vessel HMNZS Canterbury to Christchurch, the South Island's
largest city, overnight.
Kaikoura, a fishing community and popular whale watching
base ringed by steep mountains, was completely cut off by large
landslides which covered road and rail links.
Air Force NH90 helicopters joined a fleet of private
helicopters which have ferried hundreds more people from the
town to near Christchurch, 150 km (90 miles) south over the past
two days.
Workers cleared an emergency inland road into Kaikoura,
allowing water and other supplies to be trucked in for the first
time.
Two people were killed and dozens injured by the magnitude
7.8 quake -- two nearly simultaneous tremors which ruptured
faultlines across the top of the South Island.
The quake rocked much of the country, stirring memories of
the 6.3 magnitude Christchurch tremor that killed almost 200
people in 2011.
The timing of the quake - shortly after midnight on Sunday -
combined with the epicentre being in a sparsely populated region
prevented a higher toll, authorities said. A tsunami alert that
followed sent many rushing for higher ground before the threat
was lowered.
In Wellington, authorities said as many as 60 buildings had
suffered structural damage, including properties housing
Statistics New Zealand and the Defence Force.
Another multi-storey building near the parliament building
would have to be taken down, engineers said.
The capital is bisected by several fault lines, and large
areas of its business district are built on reclaimed land,
raising questions about building practices in the capital
despite some of the world's strictest codes.
"There are some sites that are really not suitable for
certain types of structures. For example, I would seriously
think about putting a hospital or essential services on
reclaimed land," Paul Campbell, the president of the New Zealand
Structural Engineering Society told Radio New Zealand.
The force of the tremor was most evident in the upper South
Island, where parts of the coast moved metres and geological
features were altered.
Civil Defence officials warned people to stay away from the
Hapuku River, where landslides from the earthquakes had blocked
the river.
"There is a 150m high dam caused by the earthquakes which
could rapidly fail, spilling water and debris from the new
'lake' over (or through) the dam due to heavy rain and building
pressure," Civil Defence Canterbury said on its Facebook page.
Storms lashed the region on Thursday and seismologists were
still recording hundreds of aftershocks - some 2,000 have
rattled the region since the initial tremor shortly after
midnight on Sunday.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)