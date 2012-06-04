BRIEF-Fiera Capital announces leadership changes to Canadian division
* Fiera capital- sylvain roy will continue association with co as special advisor to global management team
June 3 A 6.6 magnitude struck off the Pacific coast of Panama on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter was 230 miles (370 km) south of David, Panama, at a depth of 6.0 miles (10.5 km). There was no tsunami threat, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The quake was reported to have occurred at 6:45 local time (0045 GMT). ()
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, June 9 Hapag-Lloyd's merger with Arab Shipping Company, which is owned by six Gulf states, is proceeding as planned, despite the row between Qatar and its neighbours, a source at the German shipping group told Reuters on Friday.