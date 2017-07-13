FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes off Papua New Guinea - USGS
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
New Delhi woman bouncer pulls no punches
Editor's picks
New Delhi woman bouncer pulls no punches
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 3:58 AM / in a day

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes off Papua New Guinea - USGS

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck off the town of Rabaul in the south Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the quake, which struck at a depth of 33 km (21 miles) about 128 km (80 miles) east of the island of New Britain.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat from the quake.

Reporting by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.