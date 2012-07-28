July 28 A magnitude 6.6 quake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea early on Sunday local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The strong quake was centered 81 miles (130 km) east-southeast of Rabaul, New Britain, at a depth of 43.5 miles (70 km), the USGS said.

The quake was not expected to generate a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

