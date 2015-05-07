May 7 An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off Papua New Guinea on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which struck 150 km (90 miles) southwest of the town of Arawa, was relatively shallow, at 10 km (six miles). There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

No tsunami warning was issued.

It was the latest in a series of strong tremors to hit the region in recent days. (Writing by Nick Macfie)