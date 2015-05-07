BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
May 7 An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off Papua New Guinea on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, which struck 150 km (90 miles) southwest of the town of Arawa, was relatively shallow, at 10 km (six miles). There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
No tsunami warning was issued.
It was the latest in a series of strong tremors to hit the region in recent days. (Writing by Nick Macfie)
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago