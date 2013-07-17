(Updates with Peruvian authorities in 3rd paragraph)

July 16 A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck southern Peru on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake was located 53 miles (85 km)northwest of Arequipa, Peru, at a depth of about 52 miles (84 km), according to the USGS. Magnitude 6 quakes are capable of causing severe damage.

Peruvian authorities said there were no reports of damage or injuries. (Editing by Stacey Joyce)