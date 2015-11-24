WASHINGTON Nov 24 A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck eastern Peru on Tuesday, close to the border with Brazil, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was very deep, 356 miles (570 km) below ground, and in a jungle area in the Amazon basin so was unlikely to cause much damage or casualties.

Its epicenter was 185 miles (300 km) northwest of the Peruvian city of Puerto Maldonado. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)