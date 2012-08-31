Italy backs ArcelorMittal bid for polluted Ilva steel plant
ROME The Italian government supports a joint bid by ArcelorMittal and Marcegaglia group for the polluted Ilva steel plant in southern Italy, the Industry Ministry said on Monday.
MANILA An earthquake of 7.9 magnitude struck off the Philippines on Friday and a tsunami warning had been issued for the region, the U.S. Geological Survey and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The quake was centred off the east coast, 91 miles (60 km) off the town of Guiuan in Samar province, the U.S. survey said.
(Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
ROME The Italian government supports a joint bid by ArcelorMittal and Marcegaglia group for the polluted Ilva steel plant in southern Italy, the Industry Ministry said on Monday.
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a fraud investigation on Monday into the founders of news channel NDTV, a move the company said was an attempt to muzzle free speech.