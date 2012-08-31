MANILA An earthquake of 7.9 magnitude struck off the Philippines on Friday and a tsunami warning had been issued for the region, the U.S. Geological Survey and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake was centred off the east coast, 91 miles (60 km) off the town of Guiuan in Samar province, the U.S. survey said.

