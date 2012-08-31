BRIEF-TCG BDC says plans to make an IPO of 9 mln shares of common stock
* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
WASHINGTON Aug 31 A tsunami warning has been lifted for Japan, Taiwan and a number of Pacific island countries but remained in effect for the Philippines, Indonesia and Belau following a 7.9 magnitude earthquake on Friday off the Philippines.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning center issued the updated warning, which also kept a number of areas of the Pacific on watch for a potential tsunami following the quake. (Reporting by Vicki Allen; Editing by Bill Trott)
* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
* Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25 - sec filing Source text -http://bit.ly/2sx5Zjp Further company coverage: