LONDON A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck 78 miles west northwest of Arawa, Papua New Guinea, at 1456 GMT, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

There was no alert from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

The struck at a depth of 16.4 miles, the USGA added.

(reporting by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt) nL5N0LE0NY