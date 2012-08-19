BRIEF-Intracoastal Capital reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Top Ships
* Intracoastal Capital Llc reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Top Ships Inc as of may 27 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qYXvj6 Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Aug 20 A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in north-eastern Papua New Guinea on Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The strong quake was centered 115 km north-northeast of Mount Hagen, at a depth of 77 kilometres, the USGS said.
Papua New Guinea is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)
* Intracoastal Capital Llc reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Top Ships Inc as of may 27 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qYXvj6 Further company coverage:
ABUJA, June 5 Nigeria's central bank introduced a new spread limit on interbank transactions on Monday, it said in a statement, in an attempt to boost liquidity in the currency market.