SYDNEY Aug 20 A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in north-eastern Papua New Guinea on Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The strong quake was centered 115 km north-northeast of Mount Hagen, at a depth of 77 kilometres, the USGS said.

Papua New Guinea is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)