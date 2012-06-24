WASHINGTON, June 23 A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of far eastern Russia on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was centered 166 miles (267 km) south-southwest of Il'pyrskiy, Russia, in the northern Pacific Ocean, the USGS said. There was no immediate tsunami alert issued, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Paul Simao)