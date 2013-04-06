April 5 A magnitude 5.6 quake struck near Vladivostok, in Russia's far east near the border with China and North Korea, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday.

The quake hit on Saturday morning local time, 54 miles (87 km) west-southwest of the major Pacific port of Vladivostok, at a depth of 356 miles (540 km), the USGS said. (Editing by Peter Cooney)