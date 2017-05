Jan 30 A strong 7 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Russia on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck 109 km (67 miles) north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, USGS said. It struck at a relatively deep 153 km.

There were no initial reports of damage or casualties. (Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)