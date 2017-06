SYDNEY A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck off the eastern Russian coast to the north of Japan, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Tuesday, but no tsunami warning was issued by Japanese authorities.

The quake was measured very deep at around 580 km (360 miles) below the earth's surface. Japanese television said the quake was measured at 7.3.

(Reporting by Paul Tait; Editing by Ed Davies)