SYDNEY A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck off the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was also relatively shallow at a depth of about 20 km (12 miles), the USGS said. There was no immediate indication of a tsunami warning being issued, according to the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Waring Center.

(Reporting by Paul Tait; Editing by Michael Perry)