France begins voting in second round of presidential election
PARIS Voting stations opened in France for the second round of the presidential election, with opinion polls indicating Emmanuel Macron was likely to beat Marine Le Pen.
SYDNEY An undersea earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude struck near the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific on Saturday, prompting a short-lived tsunami warning for the area.
The quake, initially recorded at 7.5 but later downgraded, struck at a depth of 33 km (20 miles) near the Solomon's Santa Cruz islands, said the U.S. Geological Survey.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii issued a warning, saying "hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of the Solomon Islands".
But 30 minutes later, the Center said there was no longer a tsunami threat, but that small sea level fluctuations above and below the normal tide may continue for a few hours.
(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Robert Birsel)
PARIS Voting stations opened in France for the second round of the presidential election, with opinion polls indicating Emmanuel Macron was likely to beat Marine Le Pen.
ABUJA/LAGOS Boko Haram militants have released 82 schoolgirls out of a group of more than 200 whom they kidnapped from the northeastern town of Chibok in April 2014 in exchange for prisoners, the presidency said on Saturday.